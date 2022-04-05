Give mindfully this Easter with Gava's Reusable Easter Aggs

Reusable Easter Äggs

Easter Äggs are reusable Easter eggs you fill with what you like. Just like Christmas stockings, they’re brought out and refilled year after year. This encourages people to give more mindfully and live more sustainably.

Easter Äggs by Gåva cost from £9.50 and are available direct from gavagifting.co.uk.

Gåva’s Swedish Easter Äggs have been beautifully designed, with a variety of styles from the Vintage Beatrix Potter collection, to the more modern Design collection. There are plenty of new Äggs for 2022, like Leo in yellow leopard print, and the floral Blomster. Swedish, Chocolate and vegan pick n’ mix are sold as optional extras.

This year also sees the launch of limited-edition Gin Äggs, with a miniature bottle of English Berry small-batch sloe gin from the award-winning (and sustainably minded) 58 Gin distillery in Haggerston, plus a can of Fever Tree elderflower tonic to bring out its ripe plum, damson, orange blossom and soft raspberry notes.