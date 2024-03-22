Child golf prodigy: British golfer, 11, sets sights on US after wins across Europe
and live on Freeview channel 276
British schoolboy, Alexander Dunmall, 11, is being tipped for golfing stardom. He won the US European Championship two years ago and followed up this season with two international wins.
Alexander, from Tonbridge, Kent, started playing golf as a toddler and practices for at least 20 hours a week. Mum Claire and dad Paul, both 41, are looking to the future and have their sights set on the US.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In January, he won the US Kids Turkish Open by 14 shots. He beat 15 other competitors from six countries. A month later, Alexander beat 10 other young golfers to win the Robert Rock European Masters in Spain by 12 shots. In 2023, Alexander won tournaments across Britain and played for his county side.
Claire said: “We’re very proud of him and pleased for him. It’s lovely to see him doing so well at something he enjoys so much.
“It’s very exciting - his coach talks about when, rather than if, he’ll play in America in the future.
“He just loves playing golf and always has. He’s putting round the house or out in the garden before breakfast every day.”
One to watch for the future
Coach Mark Trow, who has worked with Alexander for two years, said: "Keep an eye on the name. I'm excited to see what the future will bring. Alexander continues to progress as a player and we're in this for the long haul.
"He and I still enjoy every lesson, and he's really developed as a person too. He's always willing to help others and is very popular around the club.
"He's a pleasure to work with and his constant drive to be better every day is amazing."