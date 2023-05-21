The world-famous Great Manchester Run is back yet again with thousands of runners across the country lacing up their shoes and taking part. The run will include a 10km race and a half marathon race, and will feature participants of varying ability.

The 2023 race marks the 20th anniversary of the Great Manchester Run, which stars Europe’s biggest 10k event. It is estimated 25,000 people will be taking part in Sunday’s race.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Great Manchester Run

Where is the start line for the Great Manchester Run

The start line for the both the 10k race and the half marathon are both situated in the city centre and will follow a similar route before the long-distance runners detour toward the Etihad Stadium.

Runners in both races will start off on Portland Street, close to Oxford Road junctions.

Where is the finish line for the Great Manchester Run

The finish line for the Great Manchester Run is located near to the start line in the city centre. Both races will conclude on Great Bridgewater Street.

Great Manchester Run tracker

If you are interested in following the progress of friends and family on race day, you can download an official app. The ‘Great Run: Running Events’ app allows you to follow someone’s progress as they make their way around the route.

Great Manchester Run. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

The app can be downloaded from the IOS and Android app stores .

Features included on the app include live tracking, split times and results, interactive course maps and access to all of the important information you need on the day.

You will also be able to check results and times from the run on the Great Run website .

Is the Great Manchester Run on TV?

Yes, the Great Manchester Run will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday (May 21), between 11am and 1pm.

Great Manchester Run road closures

Manchester City council have released an extensive list of roads set to be closed over the Great Manchester Run. See the full list below.

Sunday, May 21

4am

6am

7am

8am

Great Manchester Run road re-opening times

12pm

1:30pm

4pm

6pm