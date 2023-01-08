David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly looking to sell their £6 million Cotswolds home and look to relocate after complaints about loud traffic. But the couple are not looking to move far, as sources say they are seeking another home in the same village.

The couple are known to spend weekends in their Cotswolds barn conversion, escaping their £31 million mansion in the capital, but an increasing amount of traffic passing by their property has made the former footballer and singer look elsewhere for a getaway home.

Their Great Tew house is close to the popular celebrity hot spot Soho Farmhouse, which has attracted many big names, and cars going there pass the Beckham’s property. While the Soho Farmhouse existed before the Beckhams moved there, the place has become increasingly popular in the last two years, leading to an increase in cars passing their home.

Whether the Beckhams are looking to sell their property or rent it out is currently unclear, but rumour has it the couple is on the prowl for another getaway home nearby. The village is in the epicentre of the Cotswolds and hosts celebrities like the Camerons, Kate Moss, and of course the Beckhams.

A source close to the couple told The Mirror : "David and Victoria adore their barn and they absolutely love Great Tew, but the traffic and noise that comes from it has made it very difficult to live there. They think it’s time to find another property to spend their weekends in, just not too far away.”

The posh Cotswold village David and Victoria Beckham call home.

