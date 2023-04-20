Greggs has announced it is adding Mexican Chicken-free bake to its vegan range. The bakery chain hinted to the new menu item earlier this week on social media.

On Tuesday (April 18), the Greggs Twitter account shared a photo of a possible new vegan pastry. The picture showed the baked good in a classic Greggs paper bag which read, "Enjoy our vegan-friendly range."

Along with the teaser snap, the brand wrote : "There’s something mucho tasty coming…" Unsurprisingly, the post was followed by excitement on the micro-blogging platform from customers.

Sharing their joy at a new vegan pastry joining the Greggs menu, one Twitter user wrote : "More vegan stuff *does happy dance*" while another added : "Be vegan, pretty please."

Some users on Twitter even began sharing their theories on what it could be. While some hoped it was the vegan steak bake making a return, others have suggested it could also be a vegan chicken edition.

The Greggs Twitter also nudged customers on what it could be through its replies to guesses. One user shared their hopes of it being a "fake chicken bake", to which the brand simply replied with three detective-style emojis.

It seems those who guessed a vegan chicken style bake were right as Greggs confirmed on Twitter today (April 20) a mexican style chicken free bake would be added to the bakery’s vegan menu.

Announcing the new snack on Twitter , Greggs revealed the new Mexican style chicken free bake would be available to try in stores up and down the country from today. Customers can find their nearest location using the shop finder on the Greggs website .

