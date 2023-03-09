The Covid-19 vaccine programme will be up and running again this spring, but not everyone will be eligible for the jab. Covid-19 can still cause a serious threat in certain categories and the government is urging all those eligible to sign up for the booster.

Those eligible should be offered an appointment between April and June and will be invited for the booster around six months after their last one, however, it can be administered any time after three months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The booster dose will be a vaccine made by Pfizer, Moderna or Sanofi, all of which have been approved for use in the UK. These vaccines have been approved since their original creation and target different different variants of Covid-19.

According to the NHS, the updated vaccines boost protection against Covid-19 and give a slightly higher level of antibodies against more recent strains of Covid-19, such as the Omicron variant. More information on Covid-19 and vaccine side effects can be found on the NHS website.

Most Popular

A “game changer” weight loss injection is to be made available through the NHS (Photo: Getty Images)

Covid-19 spring booster jab: Who is eligible?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Covid-19 spring booster jab prioritises older people and the most vulnerable. Those eligible for the jab include: