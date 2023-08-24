Haas have revealed that they will keep both their drivers, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen for next year. The drivers will be both retained for 2024 but are yet to disclose if their contracts have been extended further.

Team principal Guenther Steiner said: “I think it’s safe to say that we’ve had an extremely solid driver pairing this season in Formula 1 and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that moving forward.

“Kevin and Nico are clearly enjoying their time in the sport, they both have mature heads on their shoulders, and they fundamentally understand what it is we’re asking of them. In turn, now it’s down to us as a team to look ahead to 2024 and ensure we have a car that’s capable of scoring points consistently.”

Both Hulkenberg and Magnussen’s contracts were set to expire at the end of 2023 despite both drivers having a wealth of experience in Formula 1. Kevin Magnussen, 30, will return for a seventh season in the sport and said: “I’m obviously very happy to see my relationship with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team extended. My thanks, as always, go to Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for giving me the opportunity to keep racing for the sport I love.”

Magnussen made a return to F1 in 2022 after spending a year out of the sport. He was brought back to Haas after Russian driver Nikita Mazepin was dropped the day before the start of the season following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Nico Hulkenberg, 36, added: “I enjoy being part of the team and share Gene and Guenther’s passion. We’re competing in a very tight midfield and I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve done together so far and taking that forward into 2024.”

Hulkenberg was brought into Haas at the start of 2023 after not having a full-time seat in the sport due to being dropped by Renault in 2019. He joined the team after Haas decided to drop Mick Schumacher during his first season, choosing to go with someone that had more experience.

The pair have a combined 346 career starts between them and have been working on building a strong relationship despite a difficult 2023 season. Both drivers have collected points over the last 12 races, with Hulkenberg scoring the team’s best finish to date, when he came seventh at the Australian Grand Prix in April.