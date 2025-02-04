Healthy eating should never be a luxury: Charity urges Government to increase support for those who need it most

A new report finds an urgent need for Government intervention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Healthy eating is increasingly becoming a luxury. 7.2 million households face the reality of food insecurity every day and, alarmingly, the poorest fifth of UK households would need to spend 50% of their disposable income on food to meet the UK healthy eating guidelines depicted in the Eatwell Guide, compared to 11% of the most affluent fifth of households.

Most Popular

This disparity not only deepens inequalities in diet and health but also places strain on the NHS which currently carries a £19.6 billion burden from nutrition-related health issues, such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and poor mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Your Place at the Table’ – published by FoodCycle in partnership with British Nutrition Foundation – demonstrates the crucial role of community dining initiatives

FoodCycle volunteers in Kilburn

The report shows that these programs drive positive change by promoting healthier and more sustainable eating habits, combating isolation, improving physical health outcomes, and empowering individuals to adopt more environmentally friendly diets. These initiatives are likely to play an increasingly important role as the cost-of-living crisis continues to disproportionately affect the most vulnerable.

Sophie Tebbetts, CEO of FoodCycle – a charity whose community dining model centres around using surplus food to create free and nutritious meals that combat food waste, alleviate food poverty, tackle loneliness and encourage community cohesion – urges Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour party to use these findings to drive change. “This report clearly shows the potential long-term impact that community dining can have on our nation’s health and we want the government to recognise the unique and important role that community dining services, such as FoodCycle can play in the development and delivery of their food strategy. By working together we can help improve the health of the nation and the planet.”

In a recent survey of FoodCycle guests and volunteers, 71% of guests said they have tried or bought fruit or vegetables that they wouldn’t normally eat as well as increasing the variety of these choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study also shows how people are influenced by the eating habits of others - we eat differently when sharing a meal compared to eating alone and another. 70% report positively changing their eating habits since attending community meals. It is proven that having these positive interactions around food then leads individuals to making healthier food choices and improving their overall wellbeing.

Joe, an artist, former FoodCycle user and now volunteer for the charity, speaks about the circumstances that drove him to FoodCycle and the social connection he was able to find there: “I was having really bad thoughts and I was just lonely… I came to a point where I thought I can't keep doing this, I need to do something, I need to get out. So the main thing I went to FoodCycle for, other than for food, was just to meet people, just because it was lonely”.

Joe also shares how guests and volunteers alike are positively influenced by the eating habits of those around them: “I’ve encouraged [a guest] to try soup, and now he likes certain kinds of soup, so he’s changing his habits, trying new things and vegetables that he might not have tried before”.

Food insecurity goes far beyond empty plates, and for single-parent households, those with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness, and individuals relying on benefits, the challenges are even more unfairly skewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For women in the most deprived tenth of the population, consequences are particularly devastating, as on average they may live 19 fewer years of life in good health than in the least deprived tenth.

Tebbetts continues “This report is proof that small community-led initiatives can make a profound impact. At FoodCycle, we believe that everyone deserves access to nutritious food, and the opportunity to thrive - not just survive.”

For those experiencing food poverty, FoodCycle’s weekly dining model acts as a support system to make healthier lifestyle choices and foster positive connections between guests. While no single solution exists to tackle the current broken food system, community dining can be a way to tackle the interconnected issues of food insecurity, social isolation, and poor diets.

The report shows the positive health benefits of community meals and the government and local authorities should be doing more to signpost, fund, support and champion community dining services. To find out more on how you can support local projects, and FoodCycle recommendations on how to support communities to achieve improved health outcomes, please read the report.