Television and radio presenter Jamie Theakton took to his Instagram to share that he has cancer but is hoping to return to work in October.

Jamie Theakston said: “Hi Folks. As you know- I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal chords. The biopsy has identified this as Stage 1 Laryngeal Cancer.

“So… I have cancer.. But cancer doesn’t have me! The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.

“Until then, I’ve been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda. Huge thanks to them and all the Global Family who have been unbelievably supportive.

“Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next, I’ll have a great story to tell… Jamie x.”

Heart Radio DJ Jamie Theakston reveals he has cancer (Photo by Getty Images) | Getty Images

After posting his statement, Jamie Theakston has been inundated with well wishes. Carol Vorderman said: “Sending best Jamie thank goodness your listeners spotted the change in your voice, all found early and you’#ll be back keeping everyone happy very soon,whilst Mark Wright said: "Get well Jamie x.”

At the beginning of the month, Jamie Theakston revealed that he was taking time off his show with Amanda Holden after undergoing a medical procedure. He also revealed the news on Instagram and said: “Sooo – a few of you listeners have noticed my voice hasn't sounded right these past few weeks – I've got you to thank... Got it checked – Doctors found a lesion on my vocal chords which I've had removed this weekend – thanks for all the kind messages – should be back on my feet soon.”

When Jamie Theakston posted his original health update, broadcaster Richard Bacon said: “Oh wow, that happened to me once - all the best - I had about 10 days, but I wasn’t allowed to say a word. Quite weird and fascinating experience.”