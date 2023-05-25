The date for Holly Willoughby’s return to ITV show This Morning has been confirmed. This comes as her future on the show remains in question days after long-term co-host Phillip Schofield stepped down.

Camilla Tominey, who regularly appears on This Morning, confirmed when Holly is due back on the sofa. And fans of the 42-year-old will not have to wait long, as she is set to return on Monday, June 5.

Phillip and Holly made a defiant return to hosting duties last Monday (May 15), following days of speculation of their ‘distant’ friendship, with fans pointing out Holly was ‘visibly uncomfortable’ during the show. Phillip’s departure was eventually confirmed on Saturday (May 20).

In a statement, he said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, the show itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

