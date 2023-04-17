News you can trust since 1981
Holly Willoughby announces absence from This Morning due to shingles but Phillip Schofield set to return

By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:01 BST- 2 min read

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby will be out of action from the show for the “rest of the week” due to illness. The 42-year-old has already been away for the Easter holidays, along with co-presenter Phillip Schofield, but will extend her break to recover from shingles.

Confirming the news with her followers on her Instagram story on Sunday night (April 16), she said will be missing from the ITV show for a week as she needs to rest. She wrote: "Hi, just to let you know, I may be away for the rest of the week as I have shingles. I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love, Holly.”

According to the NHS, shingles is an infection that produces a rash on the body and is caused by the chickenpox virus. It commonly affects the chest or abdomen, but a rash can appear anywhere on the body including the face, eyes, and genitals.

However, Schofield will return to the programme on Monday (April 17) with former The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes stepping in for Willoughby, ITV has confirmed. The award-winning presenting duo have not been seen on the sofa together for some time after Schofield took leave from the show at the beginning of the month while his brother appeared in court.

    Timothy Schofield, 54, was charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between 2016 and October 2019 at Exeter Crown Court on April 3. Following the verdicts, Schofield labelled his brother’s crimes “despicable”, saying he no longer had a brother.

    He said: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother. My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts.”

    Holly Willoughby will be absent from This Morning for the rest of the week due to illness. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
