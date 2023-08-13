Jackie Palladino organised her husband a final farewll by transporting him to his funeral on a double-decker bus to give him ‘one last laugh.’ The 73-year-old organised the red London bus after her husband, Simon, died suddenly at the age of 69.

Jackie decided he would have to catch a bus to his own funeral and organised for his coffin to arrive at the crematorium on board a double-decker. With the help of Co-Op Funeralcare, Simon was transported to the service in a custom-made original London Transport hearse.

Jackie, of Rugby in Warwickshire, said: “Simon always had a brilliant sense of humour.

“I knew that he would have wanted his funeral to be light-hearted and would have laughed at the thought of being taken to the service on a double-decker. It’s far from traditional and so I worried that it might not be possible.

“But our family and the team at Co-op Funeralcare helped to ensure everything came together, and the day was just wonderful.”

Simon Palladino was given a unique send off after he died suddenly at the age of 69

The double-decker bus, specifically modified for funeral use, was sourced by Jackie’s daughter-in-law, Rita, after Simon died in April from heart disease. Having been a keen fisherman, Simon had a picture coffin depicting lakeside imagery before being transported to the ceremony in May on the lower deck.

Funeral arranger Mike Wheeldon said he had never organised a send-off like it before. He said: “It was certainly a unique funeral to put together and a first for me - I’ve seen horses and motorcycles before, but never a double decker bus.

“That really is the beauty of arranging such a special occasion for families, everything is personal, and you’re given the chance to organise some extraordinary services.

“We so often believe that funerals need to be sombre occasions that include a traditional black hearse with a wooden coffin, but, more so in recent times, people are starting to move away from tradition and opt for something that is more in line with their loved one’s personality.