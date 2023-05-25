Iceland and MyProtein has launched a world-first vending machine full of protein-rich meals to help fitness lovers get their fix after a gym session. The ready-meal dispenser has been installed at a popular gym so fitness fans can pick up a protein meal after their workout.

The new invention will mean gym-goers can get a hassle-free ready meal if they’re in a rush after a gym class, saving them time from calculating how much protein to eat for ultimate muscle building and recovery. The machine will sell a range of 10 frozen MyProtein meals, each containing the ideal 20-30gms or more of protein needed to build muscle.

According to the makers, customers will simply need to pick the meal of their choice and pop it in the microwave once home to help refuel, build muscle and recover. Andrew Staniland, group buying director at Iceland Foods said: “Iceland is proud to expand its existing brand partnership with Myprotein, and work together with Fitness First, to bring people quick, easy and nutritious protein-packed meals that support them in living a healthy lifestyle.

“When we came up with the idea, we just knew we had to trial it. We can’t wait to see the machines rolled out across many more Fitness First locations very soon!"

The new machine has been installed at a Fitness First gym which has branches across the UK. A Fitness First spokesperson said: “We know protein is important not just for building and repairing muscle, but also to overall health. But knowing how much to eat and through which foods for optimum nutrition, especially after a workout, can feel overwhelming – and be time consuming.

“By launching our first ever frozen MyProtein vending machine with Iceland and MyProtein, we’re taking the hard work out of preparing nutritious post-gym food, with easy and delicious protein-packed meals. Gym goers will wonder what they did before the machine came along!”

The machine was installed at a Fitness First gym in Wigan with plans to roll-out more over the coming year.

List of MyProtein meals in Iceland’s vending machine

From just £5.00 - £5.50 per meal, some of the meals stocked in the machine will include:

Chicken Tikka (£5, 350g, 34g protein, 320 calories)

Bolognese Pasta (£5, 350g, 39g protein, under 500 calories)

Beef Lasagne (£5, 400g, 36g protein, low calories)

Peri Peri Chicken (£5.50, 550g, 59g protein, under 550 calories)

Jerk Chicken (£5.50, 500g, 34g protein, low calories)

Where is MyProtein vending machine?