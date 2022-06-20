Iceland introduces ‘three essentials for 3p’ sale amid cost of living crisis

Iceland is offering up to three key items for just 3p this week (image: Getty Images)

Iceland has introduced a ‘three essentials for 3p’ offer on key food items as it seeks to help its customers navigate the cost of living crisis.

With food prices rising at a record rate, the discount supermarket has already sought to help vulnerable consumers through its age-based discount for elderly people.

Now, the Deeside-based retailer has extended its 1p sale from vegetables to other key grocery products.

So how does the offer work - and how long will it run for?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Iceland online 1p sale?

Iceland’s latest cost of living support measure is essentially a slightly different version of its 1p vegetable sale, which it ran at Christmas and then again at Easter.

Iceland boss Richard Walker says the 1p sale will help consumers with the cost of living crisis (image: PA)

It is an online-only offer and applies to the following items:

Iceland Semi-Skimmed Milk two pints (usually £0.99)

Iceland Sliced Thick Soft White Bread 800g (usually £0.95)

Just Like Butter Spread 450g (usually £1.00)

Warburtons Sliced Soft White Rolls six-pack (£1.00)

Iceland Chocolate & Nut Cones 372g (£1.00)

R. White’s Lemonade three litres (£1.00)

Adding up to three of these products to your virtual basket and applying the code ‘ICEPENNY’ at checkout will reduce their price to just 3p.

As well as lowering the prices of these items, Iceland is also offering free delivery to customers who spend more than £40.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “We’re continuing to work hard to ensure our customers are being supported as much as possible as the cost of living continues to rise and we hope our 3p everyday essentials sale will help a little.

“Our previous sales at Christmas and Easter were very popular and this time we’ve taken the decision to branch out and offer this deal on everyday essentials, as well as vegetables, to help our customers as we navigate through the cost-of-living crisis.”

The average UK supermarket shop is rising in price at its fastest rate in more than a decade (image: PA)

When does Iceland 1p sale end?

Iceland said its 1p sale has been targeted at the week before many households’ pay days as this is the point where shoppers are “really feeling the pinch in their spending”.

As such, the supermarket’s penny sale is running until midnight on Friday (24 June).

What other cost of living support does Iceland offer?

The launch of the extended 1p sale comes almost a month after Iceland launched a 10% discount for older consumers to help them battle the cost of living crisis.

Every Tuesday, shoppers over the age of 60-years-old can get the discount when they visit an Iceland store.

The offer also applies at Iceland-owned discount retailer The Food Warehouse.

Shoppers do not need to buy specific products to receive the offer, but they have to provide a form of ID at checkout to prove their age.

Alongside this discount, the discounter is also planning to roll out a £30 voucher scheme for people who receive the state pension.