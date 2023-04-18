Six celebrities are joining the I’m A Celebrity All Stars line-up as late comers for this year’s all-new South Africa series, it has been reported. Later this month, viewers will watch as nine previous contestants including Helen Flannagan and Shaun Ryder take on ‘bigger and tougher’ challenges.

The campmates headed to South Africa in September to battle it out to be crowned the show’s first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend. ITV recently confirmed to the public the stars who signed up for the thrilling reality show.

The names of the celebrities are Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Jordan Banjo, Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Fatima Whitbread, Phil Tuffnel, Amir Khan, and Janice Dickinson.

It has now been revealed that Gillian McKeith, Dean Gaffney, Joe Swash, Andy Whyment, Myleene Klass, and Georgia Toffolo, are poised to make a shock entrance into camp to stir chaos and take part in the infamous Bushtuker trials.

Host Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be back on our screen to front the pre-recorded special, which will start on Monday, April 24.

Unlike the original format, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will not feature a public vote, instead, it is up to the celebrities to decide who does the Bushtucker Trials and ultimately who leaves the show.

Teasing the new series, Ant said: “We have head-to-head Bush Tucker Trials, and the loser goes, so for them it is a far more brutal and a tougher experience than the first time around, and it has to be. We have to put them through it.”