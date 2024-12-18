Increased office attendance and monitoring to be mandated by businesses

New research from leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP finds that business leaders plan to increase both the number of days employees are required to be in the office, and their monitoring of this, in the next 12-24 months.

The firm’s Business Outlook Tracker*, which surveyed 603 UK businesses in October, found that 86% of businesses are already mandating time in the office for employees. Of these, around one quarter require two (26%) or three days (25%) a week in the office, while 29% are mandating five days a week.

Of the businesses (367) who currently require their employees to come into the office four days a week or less, 83% expect to increase the number of days employees are in the office in the next couple of years.

While some businesses are not currently mandating any time in the office, almost two thirds (59%) of these confirmed that they plan to do so in the future. The majority anticipate mandating three days a week (32%), followed by one day (30%) a week in the office.

Charlotte Anderson, Practice Lead for Grant Thornton UK LLP in Cambridge, Milton Keynes, and Chelmsford

The research also finds that businesses’ monitoring of their employees’ compliance with these requirements is set to rise. While most of the businesses surveyed (88%) who are mandating time in the office already have monitoring in place, over half (58%) of those who don’t plan to introduce it moving forward.

Charlotte Anderson, Practice Lead for Grant Thornton UK LLP in Cambridge, Milton Keynes, and Chelmsford, said: “Employers are always concerned about performance and efficiency and with the forthcoming rise in National Insurance, it’s inevitable that the pros and cons of working from home will once again come under the microscope. Our data shows that businesses expect to mandate more in person attendance over the next year, as well as monitoring this more closely.

"While flexibility and the avoidance of a commute are undoubtedly considered benefits by employees, there’s a balance to be struck. Teamworking and collaboration on anything complex is often better handled in person, as are any difficult conversations that may occasionally be required.

"In-person meetings also tend to be leaner as it is easier for the list of attendees for an online meeting to mushroom beyond what’s actually required. Businesses are likely hoping that an increase in employee attendance will improve productivity, efficiency, and collaboration, ensuring our region’s full and significant potential is realised.”