ITV has addressed the rumours surrounding This Morning hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond. Reports have emerged that the pair have a ‘strained relationship’ but the broadcaster has branded the claims as ‘nonsense’.

However, a source said: “Alison and Dermot got off to a tricky start, they had very different levels of experience and came from totally different places but they then did start to rub along quite nicely.

“Recently though things have become strained and it is worrying the bosses, they fear that this couple they put together which they had hoped would carry the show through the tough times it is enduring may have to present apart a bit more.”

The claims come months after reports first emerged that former This Morning host Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were ‘barely speaking’ off camera. After Schofield stepped down, Holly took a break with Dermot and Alison stepping in.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, an ITV spokesperson said: “Alison, Dermot and Holly are all valued members of the This Morning family and all enjoy working together on the show, as well as having friendships outside of the show.”

This comes after ITV reportedly looking to ‘lock in’ Alison on a deal that could see her pocket a £500,000 salary. The broadcaster is said to be looking at game show projects and light entertainment options for the 48-year-old.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning

