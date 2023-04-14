I’m A Celebrity in South Africa is almost upon us and we couldn’t be more excited for it. Starting on Monday, April 24, fans of the ITV reality show will tune in as nine celebrities battle it out to be crowned the first All Stars Legend.

Former winner Phil Tufnell is among those confirmed in the line-up, alongside the likes of Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan, Helen Flannagan and Shaun Ryder and other famous faces.

The tough news series will push the celebrity contestants to their limits and test them like never before, with the challenges being bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving.

But the brutal new tasks haven’t been the only change the show has undergone. Due to the worrying dangers of South Africa, producers had no option but to take extra precautions, one of which being the dunny, the toilet near camp, being moved closer to the stars.

“We’re not just dealing with spiders and snakes here, there are real, man-eating wild animals in South Africa so the dunny is much closer to camp than in Australia," an ITV source revealed.

“We just couldn’t have the A-listers roaming the dangerous bush in the night. So it’s a lot closer to camp which has its highs and lows - there is zero privacy, it’s totally open to the elements and for the women especially, leaving their modesty at risk.”

