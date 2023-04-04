News you can trust since 1981
A Jet2 flight to Manchester was diverted on Sunday night after a passenger on board died following a medical episode.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST

A Jet2 flight to Manchester was forced to make an emergency landing in Newquay after a passenger reportedly died on board following a medical episode. According to media reports, the LS756 flight from Tenerife to Manchester Airport issued the alert around three hours into the flight on Sunday night (April 2) after a passenger required medical assistance.

A witness reportedly said the female passenger “was in distress” before being asked to lie down but her condition suddenly deteriorated. The cabin crew then put out an announcement for any medical staff on board, before the plane made an emergency landing.

The patient was then transported out of the side of the plane on a scoop stretcher. The plane later took off again, landing in Manchester around 10pm. In a statement, Jet2 confirmed the passenger on board had died and thanked the crew as well as customers on board for providing assistance.

A spokesperson said: “Flight LS756 from Tenerife to Manchester diverted to Cornwall Airport Newquay yesterday (April 2) evening due to a customer requiring medical attention. Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer has sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

    A Jet2 aircraft. Photo: AFP via Getty ImagesA Jet2 aircraft. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
