Terminally-ill Jonnie Irwin remained upbeat as he walked the red carpet for the TRIC Awards on Tuesday night in London. Despite doctors’ predictions that he would not live to 2023, the former A Place in the Sun star said he is "taking every day as a gift and as it comes”.

The 49-year-old made public his cancer diagnosis during an interview with Hello! magazine last November , saying he only had “months to live”. He said wanted to make as many memories as possible with his family before the time comes.

Speaking to the Mirror at the awards ceremony, he said: "Today is a good day. Yesterday I peeled myself out of bed and munched on painkillers but so far so good today. I take every day as a gift and as it comes."

The father-of-three also said that BBC’s Escape To The Country - who he has worked on alongside Jules Hudson and Nicki Chapman - were like a "family" to him and supported him throughout his journey.

He said: "With a notable exception from one production company, as soon as they found out they put their arm around me and, insurance provided, they looked for work when I could. So any location that was anywhere near me I was the first candidate for and they really helped me find work.

"They were understanding, especially with travel arrangements. They were so supportive I can’t thank them enough." Referring to the show’s TRIC nomination, he said: "They are family. It’s recognition for all the work that production, post production and crew all put in.

"I’ve worked on Escape for up to ten years, but 20 years in the industry and I’ve had the most fun and it’s the most like a family of all the shows I’ve done. I’m hopeful that we will come away with something but it’s a night out in London as well isn’t it? It’s all good whatever happens really."

Jonnie was diagnosed two and a half years before speaking about it last year, but said he kept it secret because he "had to pay the bills." Opening up further about why he spoke out, Jonnie said: "As soon as I spoke out I felt I could breathe. I could talk to people about why I felt ill and why I was losing weight.

Jonnie Irwin walked the red carpet for the TRIC Awards in London on June 27. (Getty Images)

"I didn’t have to answer Karens on Instagram saying ‘You look ill’ ‘You don’t look well.’ ‘You need a cooked meal.’

"I also wanted to show that because you have cancer it doesn’t mean you are a different person. You can still work. Look at me now! I don’t think the doctors were expecting me to make 2023 but here I am and I’m available at work. And I’m especially available to parties!"

Jonnie previously revealed he was working on a “digital legacy” for his family – so that he can “speak” to them via video clips after he dies. He has a son Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two, with wife Jessica, 40.

(L to R) Sonali Shah, Nicki Chapman, Jonnie Irwin and Jules Hudson attend the TRIC Awards 2023 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on June 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)