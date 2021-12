Covid vaccine inventor warns next virus pandemic after Covid ‘could be more lethal’

Bake Off's Karen Wright shares her recipe for the perfect mince pies

News you can trust since 1981

The little-known Milton Keynes designer who helped David Bowie to fame immortalised on stage

How to stay warm without using central heating - including blankets, hot water bottles and teddy bedding

Food and drink gifts: best Christmas food and drink hampers from Marks and Spencer, Aldi and Hotel Chocolat

Men’s gifts for Christmas: great presents for Dads or husbands, including clothing, food, drink, music, gaming

Best artificial Christmas trees: budget and luxury options from Marks & Spencer, Wayfair, White Company