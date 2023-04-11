EastEnders will mark the historical occasion with a coronation themed street party in Albert Square on May 1, just a few days before the actual coronation, which takes place on Saturday, May 6. The party will be hosted by the residents of Walford who will come together to celebrate the festivities of the day.

The BBC says viewers can expect to see the community spirit of Walford at an all-time high as the residents attempt to leave their drama at the door, but whether the day will go ahead without a hitch is yet to be revealed. EastEnders is no stranger to royal involvement and last year hosted King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla as part of Albert Square celebrations for the late Queen’s jubilee.

Last year’s royal visit included emotional scenes of Linda Carter getting to fulfil a lifelong dream of meeting the royals, while Queen Camilla honoured the life of Chantelle Atkins following her murder at the hands of her abusive husband. In 2001, the late Queen Elizabeth II also visited the Walford set and received a tour from soap legends Dame Barbara Windsor and Wendy Richard.

As well as EastEnders, the BBC has also confirmed shows including Countryfile, Antiques Roadshow and Bargain Hunt will all air royal family themed episodes. Special programming will also see the Coronation Concert air on our screens, which will take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.

