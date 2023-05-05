King Charles coronation: Channels showing coronation & concert - along with “alternative” coronation schedules
Millions are expected to tune in to watch the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla - here’s where you can watch.
The coordination of King Charles III is set to take place this weekend, with millions of people across the country preparing to celebrate the new King and Queen. Thousands are expected to take to the streets in and around Westminster Abbey to catch a glimpse of the special moment, along with millions of people tuning in from their home.
The coronation will be broadcast live across multiple channels in the UK, as well as the rest of the world. However, the likes of Channel 4 and Channel 5 confirmed they would be offering an “alternative” coronation schedule for those looking to break up the coverage.
The coronation takes place on Saturday, but the coverage won’t stop there. Channels will also be broadcasting the special coronation concert which will take place live from Windsor Castle on Sunday (May 7). The two hour event will kick off at 8pm, and will see stars like Sir Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That and many more.
So, which channels will be showing the coronation? Here’s everything you need to know.
What time does the coronation start?
The service begins at 11am in Westminster Abbey.
Full list of channels broadcasting coronation
Here is a full list of the channels broadcasting live from the ceremony:
- BBC One (7:30am start)
- BBC Two (7:30am start)
- BBC iPlayer (7:30am start)
- ITV1 (8:30am)
- ITVX (8:30am)
- Sky News (7am start)
- Sky Showcase (7am start)
- BBC News (7:30am start)
- GBN (6am start)
Channels broadcasting coronation concert
The concert is scheduled to be broadcast live from 8pm on Sunday (May 7). Here’s where you can watch or listen to the concert:
- BBC One
- BBC iPlayer
- BBC Radio 2
- BBC Sounds
Channels not broadcasting coronation
- Channel 4
- Channel 5
- ITV2
- ITV3
- ITV4
- ITVBe
- E4
- 4More
- 4seven
- Film4
- 4Extra
- S4C
- SkyMax
- Sky Arts
- Sky Witness
- Sky Atlantic
- Sky Comedy
- Sky Documentaries
- Sky Crime
- Sky History
- Sky Nature
- BBC Alba
- W
- Pick
- Really
- Quest
- Quest Red
- Yesterday
- Gold
- 5USA
- 5Star
- 5Select
- Comedy Central
- Sky Sci-Fi
- CBSReality
- Sky Sports
- Sky Replay
- 5Action
- IdealWorld
- HGTV
- Challenge
- Blaze
- Comedy Extra
- TLC
- Alibi
- MTV
How to watch coverage of the Coronation on the BBC outside the UK
Audiences outside the UK will be able to watch on the BBC News channel, or listen on the World Service.