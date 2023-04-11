The BBC has announced its full list of presenters for its coverage of the King Charles coronation as well as its line-up of programmes in the lead up to the big day. Kirsty Young will lead the BBC’s live coverage of the coronation, while Huw Edwards, who announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II live on the BBC last year, will also be on hand from outside Westminster Abbey.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday, May 6. The BBC will have live coverage of the historical event, as well as a number of special programmes before and after the coronation itself.

Other presenters confirmed by the BBC include Ashley Banjo and Clara Amfo, who will be involved in coverage of the coronation concert, as well as Clare Balding and Sophie Raworth. BBC presenter Kirsty Young also led the broadcaster’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee, in 2022.

Speaking about leading the coverage, Kirsty said: “I’m very happy indeed to be part of the BBC’s Coronation coverage, as our cameras capture history in the making. Ceremony, spectacle and a right royal celebration – it’s got all the ingredients of a weekend worth watching.”

BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards, who led coverage of the Queen’s funeral – added: “Few broadcasters have the privilege of working on a Coronation and I’m delighted to be involved. People will be relying on the BBC for coverage of what promises to be a memorable weekend.”

King Charles III Coronation: Full list of BBC presenters

Kirsty Young - Leading the live coverage of the coronation and coronation concert

Huw Edwards - Proving commentary on the day’s events from outside Westminster Abbey

JJ Chalmers - The former Royal Marine injured in Afghanistan will speak to members of the military

Jonny Dymond - Providing expert analysis of the Coronation service and procession

Sophie Raworth - Speaking to guests as they arrive at Westminster Abbey

Clare Balding - Providing commentary for the ceremonial route

Anita Rani - Joining the crowds gathered along the route of the Coronation Procession

Jordan Banjo - Joining backstage with the artists at the Coronation Concert

Clara Amfo - Joining backstage with the artists at the Coronation Concert

Full list of BBC TV coronation programmes

Sunday April 23

Countryfile - The King and the Countryside – Hamza Yassin and Charlotte Smith at Dumfries House, in Ayrshire, to showcase King Charles’ enthusiasm for farming, country crafts and the revival of wildlife.

Sunday, April 30

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch - A programme telling the story of the King’s more than seven decades as heir to the throne, using archive newsreels, home movies, interviews and documentaries.

Songs of Praise: The King’s Journey to Coronation - Aled Jones visits Highgrove House and gardens, a testament to King Charles’ lifelong desire to champion causes close to his heart, especially for the environment.

Monday May 1

The One Show - A one-hour special of The One Show will kick off coronation week and feature the work being done across communities of the UK in the build-up to the coronation.

EastEnders - Albert Square will host a special Coronation-themed street party.

Wednesday May 3

Stitching for Britain - Bespoke menswear designer Patrick Grant takes viewers "behind the seams" at uniform manufacturers, Kashket & Partners, as they prepare thousands of parade uniforms for Coronation Day.

Friday May 5

Sing For The King: The Search for the Coronation Choir - How the 300-strong choir singing for The King and Queen at the Coronation Concert was assembled.

Royal Bargain Hunt - Christina Trevanion hosts a special Coronation episode at Newark Antiques fair.

Saturday May 6

The Coronation - Live broadcast of the Coronation Service from Westminster Abbey and surrounding ceremonial events, opening with the departure of Their Majesties The King and Queen from Buckingham Palace and culminating with the appearance of the newly crowned monarchs on the balcony of the palace.

Sunday May 7

Coronation Kitchen Live - To mark the historic event of the Coronation, Saturday Kitchen will broadcast live and look ahead to the Big Lunch and the Coronation Concert.

Antiques Roadshow Coronation Special - The special edition of the programme celebrates Britain’s fascination with all things regal by taking a look through the show’s archives.

Songs of Praise: A Coronation Celebration - Katherine Jenkins and Pam Rhodes visit Hampton Court Palace to look back into royal history and to look forward to what may define King Charles’ reign.

