King Charles has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by including them in a family photo - as first images from the King’s Coronation souvenir programme have been released.

The image included in the souvenir programme was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson on King Charles III’s 70th birthday in 2018 and comes as the first dress rehearsal for the King’s Coronation took place in central London overnight.

The picture was taken at Clarence House almost five years ago. It shows Prince George sitting on Charles’ knee, while the Queen Consort can be seen with an arm around Princess Charlotte and Kate holds Prince Louis.

Also included in the image is a smiling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who got married in the same year. Harry is stood next to his older brother Prince William, with Meghan to his left.

The picture comes as rumours continue to plague the royal family regarding a fractured family behind the scenes. Fuel was added to the fire when he referred to his brother, William, as his “arch nemesis”.

