Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four of the UK’s major banks have announced they are shutting a further 36 bank branches in yet another blow to the high street. Lloyds, NatWest, Halifax and The Bank of Scotland are all pulling the plug on dozens of branches which will close next year.

Lloyds is closing 18 banks, while NatWest is shutting just one. Halifax will shut 15 banks across England and Scotland and The Bank of Scotland is closing two branches in Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This latest wave of closures will begin in 2024, with the earliest branches set to close for good in January. Bank closures have become the norm in recent years , with thousands of sites already downing shutters as customers move to online banking.

According to Which? banks and building societies have closed, or are intending to close, more than 5,800 branches since January 2015 - that’s a rate of around 54 branches each month. According to its research, the south east of England has seen the biggest reduction in branches (781), followed closely by London and the north west.

Most Popular

The consumer watchdog said: “Over the past few years, bank and building society branches have been disappearing from our high streets at a frightening pace. Banks say that this has been driven by a rapid increase in online and mobile banking, and a rapid decline in the use of physical branches.”

Here is a full list of the latest round of closures.

Pedestrians walk past a branch of a NatWest bank in London.

Full list of 36 bank braches that will close next year

Bank of Scotland

Isle of Arran - January 31

Millport - February 20

Halifax

Aberdeen - January 11

Batley - June 24

Bicester - February 7

Bodmin - June 20

Cleckheaton - January 1

Gosforth - January 8

Hailsham - February 19

Hatfield - June 25

Leeds - January 9

Penzance - February 20

Sheldon - April 22

Stourbridge - Janauary 10

Uckfield - February 1

Edinburgh - February 26

Glasgow - February 5

Lloyds

Batley - June 24

Bexhill-on-Sea - February 6

Bodmin - June 20

Burgess Hill - February 12

Cradley Heath - February 8

Gateshead - January 9

Hailsham - February 19

Haverhill - June 25

Hertford - February 12

Llantwit Major - February 8

Withington - January 9

Nailsea - February 2

Portishead - September 9

Royston - June 17

Saffron Walden - February 2

Seaham - June 19

Stretford - March 12

Uckfield - February 1

Natwest

Princes Street, London - August 29

How can I access banking services if my local branch has closed?

If your branch has closed, you can carry out basic banking at more than 11,500 Post Offices across the UK. You’ll be able to withdraw cash from your account, pay in cash and cheques and check your bank balance at most Post Office branches.

Advertisement

Advertisement