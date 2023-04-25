News you can trust since 1981
Local Elections 2023: when polling stations will be open- including your last chance to vote

Local elections take place across the country in May- here’s when you’ll be able to cast your vote

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read

The 2023 local elections will soon be here, giving people in many parts of the country the opportunity to vote for their representation in local government. The election is a chance for the public to have their say on who runs their local services and over 8,000 seats in 230 councils will be contested.

Polling Day is May 4, with thousands of people across the country set to visit their local polling station to cast their vote. Polling stations are usually set up in public buildings such as schools or community halls.

These upcoming elections are set to be a good indicator for the mood of the nation towards the UK government. At the last local elections in 2022, the Conservatives suffered heavy losses.

The upcoming local elections will be the first in which voters will be required to have ID on them. When you arrive at the polling station, you will give your name and address to one of the officials. You’ll then need to provide a photo ID to prove your identity.

    You’ll need one of the following types of photo ID to vote:

    • a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)
    • a driving licence issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
    • a UK passport
    • a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country
    • a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
    • a Blue Badge
    • a biometric residence permit (BRP)
    • a Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)
    • a national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein
    • a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card
    • a Voter Authority Certificate
    • an Anonymous Elector’s Document

    When are polling stations open?

    File photo of a voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box.File photo of a voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box.
    For the 2023 local elections, voters will have a 15 hour window in which to cast their decision into the ballot box. Polling stations will open at 7am and remain open until 10pm.

