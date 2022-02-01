love at first flight: over half of brits admit to having a holiday romance

It wasn't just single people

Holidaymakers in search of sun, sea, and sand are also looking for love according to new research, as over half (58%) of Brits admit to having a holiday fling. And it’s not just singles looking to mingle, with two in five (44%) confessing they were married or in relationship at the time.

Many holidaymakers find love in their dream location (photo: shutterstock)

The data from mobile phone, gadget, and travel insurance company, loveit coverit, reveals what makes Brits open to finding a new conquest while on holiday, and why those in “committed” relationships have had their heads turned.

Different motives for finding love

It’s clear that the allure of a holiday gets Brits lusting after love, as over two thirds (69%) admit it’s fun to have a quick fling when they know things will end once they return home. For others, holidays simply “bring it out in them” (66%), whilst three in five (60%) reveal their love life at home was non-existent.

For those already coupled up, the findings were even more surprising, with more than a third (35%) agreeing they wanted a good story to share when they got home. Just under a quarter (24%) say their partner at the time wasn’t giving them enough attention.

Reasons given by people in relationships as to why they had a holiday romance:

1. It’s fun to have a quick fling when they know things will end once they return home (73%)

2. Their love life at home was non-existent (64%)

3. There’s something about holidays that bring it out in them (61%)

4. They were drunk (51%)

5. They wanted a good story to share back home (35%)

6. They knew my partner would never find out (26%)

7. Their partner at the time wasn’t giving them enough attention (24%)

8. They were bored in their relationship (28%)

9. They wanted to show their fling off on social media (21%)