Love Island fans were left furious as they slammed Zacharia Noble for kissing Molly Marsh instead of choosing Catherine Agbaje on Sunday night’s episode. The drama also left islander Mitchel Taylor unhappy as Molly went on to spend more time with Zacharia.

Despite being coupled up with Catherine, the decision from basketball player Zach to share a kiss with Molly was described as ‘shady’. After Mitchell attempted to talk to Molly about the situation, things didn’t go well, leaving Mitchell taking his anger out on Zach.

Following the incident, Mitch told Zach he didn’t want him to come and sit with him leading to a heated exchange. They later confronted one another again in the bedroom.

After the boy’s crossed words, it got us thinking about other memorable arguments in the villa from previous series. Here’s a reminder of five of the biggest Love Island bust-ups.

Five of the biggest Love Island bust-ups

Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark

Hannah and Jon were a turbulent Love Island couple but shortly after they went official with their relationship they had a huge row because Naomi Ball was stroking Jon’s hair.

Jasmine and Jordan Ringer

Drama in the villa went to a new level when Jordan’s ex-girlfriend Jasmine arrived in the villa to shake things up. She even confronted him about ending their relationship over text but he denied it, causing a big argument.

Bethany Rogers and Zoe Basia Brown

Bethany didn’t hold back upon her arrival and on her first night on the show, Bethany had a row with Zoe and stirred the pot by claiming Jess Hayes was on the show "for the money".

Scott Thomas and Malin Andersson

It all kicked off when Malin asked Scott whether it was "p-ssing him off" that Kady McDermott was speaking to Alex Bowen and James Khan. After Scott accused Malin of stirring things, they ended up bawling it out across the pool. Olivia Bowen was forced to step in.

Molly and Mitchel stuck together during the latest re-coupling despite their relationship woes

Malia Arkian and Kady McDermott