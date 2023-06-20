Montel (L) and Mal (R), both 25, are the new bombshells set to enter the Love Island villa and date four new singletons after a shock twist.

Two new bombshells have descended on the Love Island villa - and they’re eager to date four Islanders were made single in a shock twist by host Maya Jama . Tonight’s episode (June 20) saw Maya gatecrash a romantic brunch in which she told the Islanders to pick two of the villa’s “least compatible” couples.

Leah and Mitchel along with Jess and Sammy were chosen as the least compatible pairings and later told as the group gathered around the firepit that they were therefore now “single”. Maya also revealed that they would not be able to recouple at the newt recoupling, leaving Sammy looking miffed.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom on Episode 16 though, as the new singletons were then told they were set for dates with two new bombshells called Mal and Montel. Here’s everything you need to know about the new arrivals ahead of the next episode at 9pm on Wednesday (June 21).

Mal, 25, Edinburgh

Edinburgh lass Mal is a picture researcher living in London , and she’s ready to capture herself a cutie. The 25-year-old revealed she’s too busy living her best life to bother with the dating scene.

She said: “Since I moved to London, having the balance of seeing friends, work and gym, it’s really difficult to date at the same time.” When it comes to the Islanders that have piqued her interest already, Mal say there’s something about Sammy and Zach - and she’s keen on Scott’s “dreamy eyes”.

Let’s see if Mal’s prepared to step on a few toes to get what she wants!

“I don’t have a game plan,” she added. “I know I can’t flirt, I can’t dance and I can’t sing, but I can guarantee I’ll be able to laugh them into my bed.”

According to reports, Mal also just happens to be the ex-girlfriend of former Love Island favourite Jay Younger , who appeared on series eight.

Montel, 25, from London

Montel is “used to getting all the attention”. Like Scott and Tyrique, Montel is also a semi-professional footballer.

The 25-year-old has already spilled the beans on the Love Island girls who have caught his eye. He said: “My top three right now would be Catherine, Leah and Ella.

“Ella for me is generally my type, Catherine carries herself well and seems like a classy girl. Leah seems very chilled and that’s the kind of person I am.”

As a bombshell, Montel says he’ll stick to being his “cool and calm” self, and he’s been watching all the action ahead of entering the Villa. “Mitch has got it completely wrong,” he said, adding: “He makes little comments about people and that’s not how I would go about things.”

He went on: “I like Tyrique’s attitude and I would probably say the same things as him in certain situations.” But is he going to make moves for Tyrique’s day one?

Who is paired with who after Episode 16?

Couples

Medhi and Whitney

Tyrique and Ella

Scott and Catherine

Zach and Molly

Single

Mitch

Leah

Sammy

Jess

Bombshells

Mal