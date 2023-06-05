Love Island is back once again with 10 singletons heading to Mallorca villa for a summer of romance. The new series kicks off on Monday (June 5).

This year, the contestants - including Coronation Street star Janet Marsh’s daughter, a semi-professional football player and a 21-year-old business owner - are hoping to follow in the footsteps of Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, who took the crown as winners of the winter series in March 2023.

Previous Love Island stars have also found fame and love since appearing on the popular ITV2 dating show. The series has proven to work as some relationships formed on the show have flourished in the outside world.

Let's take a look at some of the most successful Love Island stories ahead of the new summer series starting.

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (Getty)

Influencer Molly Mae and boxer Tommy Fury, who met on the show in 2019, have gone from strength to strength since becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

The famous pair moved into their dream home in Cheshire and even welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Bambi, in January 2023.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen met on ITV’s Love Island in the summer of 2016. They coupled up during the show and went on to come second place. Bowen then proposed to Buckland on New Year’s Eve that same year. They married almost two years later, in September 2018, and went on to welcome their first child in 2022. Their son, Abel Jacob Bowen, was born in June 2022.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are another Love Island success story. They came second place during the 2017 series, and have gone on to tie the knot and have two children. They married in September 2021 and have two daughters, Nell Sophia and Nora Belle; aged 2 and 11 months.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Tasha Ghouri was Love Island’s first deaf contestant, she and Andrew Le Page came in fourth in season 8 in 2022 and have stayed together, with La Page giving her a promise ring for Christmas 2022. They have reportedly said they hope to move abroad together in the future.

Despite the break-up and tears during the series, Tasha and Andrew, who appeared on Love Island in 2022, have managed to patch up their relationship woes, and months on, have hinted at their plans to get married to one another.

Giving fans a glimpse at her jewellery box on YouTube, Tasha said: “Everybody is probably thinking this is an engagement box - Andrew got me a gorgeous promise ring and I love it so much.”

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti

Winners of Love Island 2022, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are still together. In October 2022 they confirmed they were moving in together.

Ekin-sSu and Davide had their fair share of high and love moments during their love Island experience in 2022.

But after being crowned the winners, both have gone on to star in anthe ITV reality show together and are more in love than ever.

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde

Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey won Love Island.

Series two winners Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde are now happily married and share two children together.

The couple ended up having a small and intimate wedding in the summer of 2019 and welcomed their first child together in 2020, daughter Delilah. They also have a son named Freddie- George.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever

Jess Shears and Dom Lever have also started a family since meeting on Love Island.

Fan-favourites Jess Shears and Dom Lever, who first appeared on our screens during Love Island’s 2017 season, pursued a relationship with each other outside of the villa.