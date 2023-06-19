It’s that time of the show again and the doors to the historic hideaway are set to reopen with two islanders brimming to get hot-under-the-covers. Contestants will also take part in the latest challenge, ‘Situationships’, where a Mr-and-Mrs-style activity will uncover many home truths.

In last night’s episode, the island saw another recoupling following the departure of Charlotte and Andre from the villa. In a shock decision, Sammy chose Jess despite leading the public to think there was a spark with Leah.

After his decision, drama erupted in the villa leading both Jess and Leah to side against the 22-year-old bombshell from Kent.

In the preview, Love Island fans get a first look of the episode which shows Jess sat with Mitch, addressing yesterday’s drama with Sammy. She said: “I don’t care. he’s just being a 22-year-old little boy.

“I do like Sammy, he’s just f****** young,” agrees Mitch. Sammy is then branded the least trustworthy by Molly in today’s challenge with the actor answering: “Sammy, because he was bad at communicating with Jess.”

Following this, Sammy fires shots of his own toward members of the group when addressing if the girls’ heads could be turned by someone new. While indirecting Tyrique, he says: “Yes, because I don’t feel like I’m ready to close myself off completely after a week and a half of knowing someone.

“It’s hard to believe if someone was to come in, they [girls] wouldn’t be interested in getting to know them and… I’m honest about it,” he adds.

Taking offence to Sammy’s statement, Tyrique responds: “cool, that’s your opinion. That’s calm.” He adds: “But say names innit? If you’re gonna do it, say names. Don’t be flirting round the edge of it.”