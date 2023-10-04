Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched a corporate manslaughter investigation at Countess of Chester Hospital after former nurse Lucy Letby was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others.

Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole life order after she was convicted of the heinous crimes in August. The murders took place on the neonatal unit of the hospital, between 2015 and 2016.

It has now been confirmed that Cheshire Constabulary is undertaking an investigation into corporate manslaughter at Countess of Chester Hospital.

Detective Superintendent Simon Blackwell said: “The investigation will focus on the indictment period of the charges for Lucy Letby, from June 2015 to June 2016, and consider areas including senior leadership and decision making to determine whether any criminality has taken place.

“At this stage we are not investigating any individuals in relation to gross negligence manslaughter.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and we are unable to go into any further details or answer specific questions at this time.

“We recognise that this investigation will have a significant impact on a number of different stakeholders including the families in this case and we are continuing to work alongside and support them during this process.