This video shows the moment a goat was finally secured after three of the animals ran onto the M5 and blocked traffic.

The first goat was caught, then the second, with the third goat seemingly moving from the road to the side bank before it was secured too. A row of drivers eagerly watched the rescue scenes play out and clapped and cheered officers as the final goat was caught.

A goat is pictured between junction 12 or 13 of the M5 on March 25. Three of the animals ran onto the carriageway and blocked traffic.

Drivers were delayed for around an hour due to the blocked road between junction 12 and 13 of the M5 near Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Motorway partially closed

National Highways and Gloucestershire Police closed the section of the motorway at 1.14pm on March 25. The road reopened at 2.13pm.

Gloucestershire Police said: "Police were called at around 12.45pm following reports of animals on M5 northbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 13. The motorway was temporarily closed in both directions while the animals were removed from the carriageway and reopened at around 2.15pm."

Goats 'secured'

A spokesperson from National Highways said: "The wandering goats have been secured and taken to a place away from the motorway.