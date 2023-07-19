Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke has quit the reality TV series after 12 years. The 36-year-old first starred in the E4 show during its first-ever episode back in 2011.

Ollie is the only original cast member to still star in the reality show, which is set in the affluent area of London. He will be leaving the show alongside husband Gareth and the couple are currently expecting twins who are being carried by a surrogate.

Gareth, who shares new Youtube channel Our Daddy Diaries alongside his husband, confirmed the pair’s departure in an interview with The Sun. He said: “Made in Chelsea is about young people making up and breaking up. We’re very much the dads of it all.

Ollie (right) and Gareth (left) are quitting reality TV series Made in Chelsea

“It came the time for something new and for us to have something we have control over.”

Gareth went on to explain that the couple ‘part of the production’ of their new Youtube show, and they’ll be able to ‘share absolutely everything’ with their loyal fanbase.

The TV star added that he and his husband have “outgrown’” Made In Chelsea, as they are now heading down a “completely different path”.

Gareth also compared the series to hit Disney+ series, The Kardashians. He said: “There are bits where we won’t know what’s going to happen. It’s much more like The Kardashians.

“We’ll do their sit-down interviews to the camera to explain stuff, unlike in Made in Chelsea.”