In the videos, the young vixen, affectionately named Ms Fox, can be seen rolling on her back and affectionately biting at the man’s trousers for his attention. She also greets Bob Dunlop, 69, as he approaches, yelping and whining in excitement.

Cured the wild fox from mange

The unlikely friendship began when Mr Dunlop noticed the wild fox had a skin condition, called mange, and treated her with a homeopathic remedy. After curing her of the mange, Mr Dunlop has shared videos of their unique bond - with the fox acting more like a dog than a wild animal.

‘She showed me her belly’

Mr Dunlop, from Littleport, Cambs, said: "The day I first put the food down and she showed her belly, it was just wonderful. I know at some point I've got to stop and let her rewild. I think she was just a lonely animal that was ill, has recovered and is showing her appreciation.”

Bob Dunlop, 69, with a wild fox he has treated for mange

Kind man will let fox re-wild now she is well