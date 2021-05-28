May bank-holiday weekend brings sunshine as UK prepares for mini heat-wave

The end of May bank-holiday weekend (29-31 May) is to bring sunny skies, as the UK prepares for a mini-heatwave from 1 June.

Most of the country is to enjoy a dry weekend, in a month which has seen more rainfall already than usually falls across the entire month.

Many have been disappointed by the lack of sunshine throughout the month, as this time last year the government had to work people to stay home as stunningly warm weather continued throughout the month.

‘Mainly fine and settled conditions’

While the country made the most of their garden last May, football fans and other sports enthusiasts have had to put up with far more dreary weather this past month. As revellers were welcomed back to events across the country, it quite literally rained on their parade.

Across the Lake District and the Cairngorms, snow has fallen at points throughout the past three weeks.

However, forecasters say drier and warmer temperatures can be expected, as we wave goodbye to May and much of the poor weather.

Temperatures are expected to return to around average for this time of year, with the odd shower but mostly dry conditions.

The Met office said to expect "mainly fine and settled conditions" across the UK from Friday, with temperatures "feeling locally warm in southern and central areas".

However, the Met office did stop short of confirming reports of a heatwave in June, it said "confidence is low for this period” but added: "it is most likely that largely dry weather will continue across much of the UK".

Temperatures around 24C

The burst of sunshine comes before the reported fortnight long heatwave the country should expect from 15 June.

Areas such as London and Kent should receive the highest temperatures, around 24C.