McDonald’s adds 4 new items to its menu for a limited time - including halloumi fries

Fans of the fast-food giant will be elated to hear McDonald's is launching halloumi fries - and it's the first time in the UK.

McDonald's added a new snack and two new burgers to its menu on 27 July.

There is also a new summery drink to compliment the meal - with the theme to celebrate the cultures of Spain and Cyprus.

What are the two new burgers?

The Spicy Spanish Snack has two beef patties, chilli cheddar, red onion, spicy tomato sauce and lettuce served in a warm paprika bun. It has 581 calories.

The Chicken Fiesta has a crispy chicken fillet topped with chorizo, chilli cheddar, spicy tomato sauce, red onion, and lettuce, in its warm toasted chilli and paprika-topped bun. McDonald’s website states its calorie count is 641kcal.

The burgers cost £5.39, while the long-awaited halloumi fries are £2.49 on their own or £6.49 for a share box.

The halloumi fries are coated in a light batter and served with a rich tomato dip. According to the McDonald’s website the fries are 210kcal for a four-piece box, while a box of 12 is 630kcal.

What else is on the menu?

McDonald's has also announced a new drink - the Spanish Fruit punch.

The berry and citrus drink can be bought for just £2.29 - and a large one costs £2.61.