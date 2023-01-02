McDonald’s has announced its first new menu items for 2023 - including an ‘extra spicy’ wrap, side and McFlurry flavour. It comes as the fast food giant drops its Festive Menu now Christmas is over to make way for fresh items for the New Year.

First up, McDonald’s is adding a new “big flavour” wrap to its books, which it has dubbed “the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One”. The wrap is made with either crispy chicken breast or grilled chicken for a healthier option, topped with spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, onions and lettuce in a soft toasted wrap.

Customers can pick up one of the wraps on its own for £3.29 or for £6.49 as a meal, although prices can vary depending on location. A word of warning, though - the “too hot to miss” wrap is said to be “extra spicy”.

In addition to the wrap, McDonald’s will also be bringing back some old favourites for January 2023. These include the “cheesy garlic bites” which are available in a pack of four for £2.29 or in a Sharebox for £6.29.

Those who like to round things off with something sweet will no doubt be excited to get their hands on the Peppermint Aero McFlurry as it hits stores. The treat is priced at £1.79 for a regular or 99p in the “mini” size.

When the Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wrap, Garlic Cheese Bites and Aero McFlurry will be available at McDonald’s

The “Spicy Sriracha Chicken One” wrap, Cheesy Garlic Bites and Aero Peppermint McFlurry will be available to buy at McDonald’s stores from Wednesday (January 4). You can check where your nearest McDonald’s store is via the website’s store locator or download the McDonald’s app for home delivery.

What else is new at McDonald’s for 2023?

Vegetarian and vegan McDonald’s fans will be delighted to know there’s a treat in store for them, too. McDonald’s announced it would be bringing a double McPlant burger to its menu in 2023.

The “twice as nice” burger is landing just in time for the Veganuary challenge. It features not one but two Beyond Meat patties, wrapped up in a vegan sesame seed bun, mustard, ketchup, vegan sandwich sauce, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, vegan cheese and tomato.

The burger will also be available to buy at McDonald’s stores from Wednesday (January 4). It costs £4.89 on its own or £6.49 as part of an Extra Value Meal with side and drink. It’s not clear how long the burger will be on the menu for, so snap one up while you can.

When will McDonald’s stop serving its Festive Menu?

All good things must come to an end, and tomorrow (January 3) is your last chance to pick up items from the McDonald’s Festive Menu which hit stores back in December.

Here’s a full list of the items that will leave the menu on January 3:

