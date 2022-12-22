McDonald’s is giving out free “reindeer treats” to children on Christmas Eve. Families will be able to collect a free bag of carrots to leave out for Father Christmas and his reindeer when visiting the fast food chain on December 24.

McDonald’s has previously given out the freebies over Christmas, and 2022 is no exception - although the reindeer treats are only available while stocks last. The mini bags of carrots are usually 99p, meaning you’ll save yourself just under a quid keeping Rudolph and his mates happy.

How to get free “reindeer treats” from McDonald’s

To grab your free reindeer treats, just head to one of Mcdonald’s’ 1,270 restaurants across the UK. You don’t need to buy anything to qualify for your free carrots.

The free carrots will be available all day on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and those wanting one will be offered one carrot bag per child.

The freebie is part of McDonald’s #ReindeerReady campaign, where families can download free activities on the fast food chain’s website. You can use a store locator on the McDonald’s website to find out where your nearest branch is.

What times will McDonald’s be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day?

If you want to check whether your local McDonald’s will be open over Christmas, you can use the online restaurant locator tool to check opening times. Most branches are open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, but close entirely for Christmas Day.

A small handful will be open on the “big day”, however, in case you’re unlucky enough to be working or prefer a Big Mac over turkey with all the trimmings.