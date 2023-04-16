McDonald’s fans have been left drooling at a TikTok user’s hack she used to make her own loaded fries. Lauren Griffiths combined pieces of cheeseburger along with chicken selects and mozzarella sticks and a large serving of fries, topping off the creation with sweet and sour and curry sauces.

A video of Lauren, who posts under @laurenkategriffiths , sharing her McDonald’s tip has been viewed more than four millions times and so far racked up more than 430,000 likes. In the clip, she said: “I could not not do this one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I bought this tub with me and a fork and added mozzarella dippers because I think that would be such a good addition. People do either selects or nuggets but I did selects, I just think the chicken is nicer.”

Lauren showed how she added large fries and the chopped up chicken and burger into a tub then mixed it all together. She explained that she ordered a double cheeseburger and asked for extra pickles.

Most Popular

“I’m just going to scrape the onions onto it, and then I’m going to break up these patties,” she adds in the clip. “This is looking phenomenal.”

The hack appears to have won over McDonald’s fans, thousands of whom took to the comments. One wrote: “Yeah, I’m going to McDonald’s” and another posted: “My mouth is watering.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to make McDonald’s loaded fries

Take tupperware to the McDonald’s drive-thru. Order fries along with chicken nuggets or chicken selects, a cheeseburger and a cheese-based side such as mozzarella sticks.