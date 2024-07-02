MK residents’ rare chance to see Natural History Museum competition pictures – by bus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes residents have been invited to see some of the best Wildlife Photography in the world, as a prestigious exhibition is currently on display in our region – free to attend and easy to reach by bus!

The world-renowned exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, contains pictures from its Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, which has been running for 59 years. They are now on show in the Central Square at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in the heart of Peterborough, just a short walk from Queensgate Bus Station.

The exhibition features exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition launched in 1965, and today receives entries from 95 countries all over the world. This year’s award-winning images will embark on an international tour that will be seen by well over a million people.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “It is really exciting to have such a prestigious and important exhibition right in the heart of our region – and a major coup for Queensgate Shopping Centre to have arranged it.

“It could not be easier to get there – the exhibition is free to look round, and bus tickets cost just £2.00 for a single trip. This really is a fantastic opportunity to get out and explore the glory of the natural world around us, through the eyes of some real experts.

“So many people say that riding on a bus is an exciting part of a day out, so, why not take the bus into the city as an easy, convenient, environmentally-friendly and great value way to get about. See the Stagecoach App for more details.”

