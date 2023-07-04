A poll of 2,000 adults found 53 per cent are 'stuck in a rut' when it comes to cooking at mealtimes - with pizza, sausage and mash, and chili con carne also go-to-dishes.

Seven in 10 admitted they'd like to mix up their menu and add a twist to these repeated favourites.

While 48 per cent revealed they're 'bored' of having the same dinners day after day, with 61 per cent keen to try new dishes.

The research was commissioned by Dolmio, which has teamed-up with actor, Tom Read Wilson, to launch a series of 'Bolognese hacks'.

He said: "With more people cooking at home than ever, now is the perfect time to get creative in the kitchen.

"I get excited about unexpected to home comforts - the crazier the better!

"Bolognese in a bao bun or baguette might initially sound curious, but the fusion is delicious. I'm looking forward to inspiring the nation with these dishes."

Over half of adults admit to be stuck in a 'mealtime rut'

Dolmio are challenging people to add a twist to their regular dishes

Adding a new flavour to dishes

The study also found 29 per cent of those stuck in a dinnertime rut have been in one for a year.

With 46 per cent believing it's 'difficult' to switch up mealtime habits.

Barriers to introducing more variety to home dinners include lack of inspiration (41 per cent), time (34 per cent), and skills (21 per cent).

It also emerged 83 per cent of adults struggle to afford to dine out due to the cost-of-living crisis.

And this might partly explain why 35 per cent now cook all their dinners at home.

Carried out through OnePoll, the study found 23 per cent cook seven different evening meals a week.

Almost half (49 per cent) describe their dinners as 'tasty' and 39 per cent use 'convenient' to describe them.

Sian Gavin, of Mars Food, which produces Dolmio products, said: "With our research showing that there is a taste explorer in all of us, we want to inspire people with fresh takes on our classic Bolognese.

"We want to galvanise people to say yes to whatever happens to be their favourite twists on an at-home dinner.

"It might start with a very different way to serve Bolognese, or a spice to season - and before you know it you have changed your meal-time menu for good."

Tom Read Wilson will reveal the Bolognese hacks in St. Ann’s Square, Manchester on July 6 and Shoreditch High Street, London on July 7 - from 12pm on both dates.

Top 10 meals UK adults keep on a loop