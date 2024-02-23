Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morrisons has launched a new Aldi and Lidl price match scheme, with ‘hundreds of weekly essentials’ to be sold at the same price or lower than at Aldi and Lidl.

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, said: “We want to reassure our customers that we have hundreds of products that are the same price or cheaper - with the quality they’ve come to expect from us - than those available at Aldi and Lidl which is why we have launched our new price match. We hope this new campaign will bring our quality and value into even sharper focus for our customers.”

How will Morrisons’ Aldi and Lidl price match scheme work?

Morrisons have added signs to show shoppers in stores and online which products are price matched to either Aldi or Lidl - whichever supermarket is cheaper.

For price matched items, Morrisons will check prices twice a week, and will adjust prices if needed. This is standard for supermarket price match schemes.

Where can Morrisons customers buy price matched products?

Morrisons’ price matched items are available in Morrisons Supermarket stores, online and Click and Collect. Products will not be matched in Morrisons Daily, Morrisons at Amazon, Deliveroo or any other third party channels. The number of Aldi and Lidl price matched products may differ in each store and online and are subject to availability.

What items will Morrisons price match?

More than 200 items will be price matched. These include staples such as corn flakes, canned tomatoes, baby wipes, rice and bread along with household products like anti-bacterial spray, bleach and toilet rolls.

Morrisons’ commitment to British farming will continue, with price matches on 100% British beef mince, chicken fillets, semi-skimmed milk and carrots.

Morrisons have provided an example list of price matched products. All of the prices were correct as of February 15, 2024.

Morrisons British semi skimmed milk 4 pint £1.45 Morrisons bananas 5pk 78p Morrisons carrots 1kg 65p Morrisons onions 1kg 99p Morrisons British steak mince 5% fat 500g £3.49 Morrisons chopped tomatoes 400g 49p Morrisons chicken breast fillets 1kg £6.49 Morrisons toastie white loaf 800g 75p Morrisons orange squash no added sugar double concentrate 1.5l 95p Morrisons penne pasta 500g 75p Morrisons plain flour 1.5kg 79p

What other offers are available to Morrisons customers?