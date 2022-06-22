Most affordable cars for young drivers revealed

New data has revealed which cars are the cheapest to insure for young drivers. Admiral Car Insurance analysed their pool of over 5 million motor customers to show how premium prices can differ.

The headlines from this month's index:

New drivers looking for the best deal should consider the Volkswagen UP!. With an average premium of £750, this was the most affordable option for 17-year-olds for the third month in a row. (pictured below)

Drivers who are slightly older will be best served by the Škoda Citigo, which comes out as the most affordable option for 17–25-year-olds for the first time since March, with premiums at an average of £512. (pictured below)

The Ford Puma is the most affordable family car option (for drivers with children aged under 16) for the third month in a row. With average premiums of £302, the Ford Puma also offers a 47% saving compared to the UK average.

· For drivers wanting a luxe option, the Polestar 2 is the cheapest sports car to insure for the first time since January. With premiums 18% under the national average (at £468), the Polestar offers drivers a solid saving. The BMW Z4 and Porsche Boxster can also typically be insured for below the national average.

Drivers looking to help the environment by driving a low-emissions car may need to spend a little extra on their insurance, with the national average for electric cars coming in at £629, which is 10% more than the national average across all car types.

Clare Egan, Admiral's Head of Motor said: ”With the cost of living and fuel prices increasing, any driver thinking of buying a new car will be thinking of ways to reduce the running costs as much as possible.