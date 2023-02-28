M&S is giving customers the option to opt out of receiving Mother’s Day-related emails as they know it ‘can be a really difficult time’ for many. The M&S team sent out an email outlining how to turn off communications about Mother’s Day on February 24.

The email read: “We know that Mother’s Day can be a really difficult time for many of our customers, so if you’d prefer not to receive emails related to the event, just click below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It may take a few days for your preferences to be registered and don’t worry you’ll still receive regular emails from us packed full of new-in treats, foodie ideas and so much more.”

To turn off M&S Mother’s Day email customers just need to click a link to change their email preferences.

Most Popular

The M&S website states: “We’ll do all we can to ensure you do not receive any email communications regarding Mother’s Day, but we’ll still keep you in the loop about everything else from M&S.”

M&S is looking out for customers by offering them the option to ‘opt out’ of receiving e-mails relating to Mothers Day

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Mothers Day

Mother’s Day is a celebration of all maternal figures, whether that be mothers, grandmothers or others. Each year, people come together to show appreciation towards the motherly figure in their lives by gifting chocolate, cards and flowers.

Mother’s Day, which is also known as Mothering Sunday, usually falls in March in the UK but the date is not always the same. The UK celebration falls on the fourth Sunday during the period of Lent, when people give up bad habits or certain foods in the days leading up to Easter.

When is Mothers Day 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement