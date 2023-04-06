News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
20 minutes ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
40 minutes ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
1 hour ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
2 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
3 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in

M&S Easter dine-in meal deal for 2023 - full menu listed

M&S shoppers Easter meal is sorted with the supermarket’s £20 dine-in roast deal.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read

If you don’t want to worry about your Easter roast this weekend, Marks & Spencer has you covered. The supermarket has released a dine-in feast that you and your family can enjoy this Easter without too much effort - or peeling vegetables.

While many up and down the country are no doubt planning to have a sit-down meal with family this Easter weekend, you don’t have to stress about what you’re going to eat. Those wanting to have a more laidback celebration can opt to have a dine-in family meal on Marks & Spencer.

The retailer’s Easter deal, which serves four, includes one main dish as well as three sides. There are a total of seven mains and eight side dishes to choose from, including both meat and vegetarian options, all for £20.

Whether you want a classic lamb roast for your Easter feast or want to have chicken or beef instead, the M&S dine-in deal has something for all, including vegetarians, with its roast butternut squash, carrot and spinach pie.

Most Popular

    We break down Marks & Spencers’ 2023 Easter dine-in deal, including what mains and sides are on offer.

    2023 Marks & Spencer Easter Family dine-in meal 

    Main dishes

    • Middle Eastern style boneless slow-cooked lamb shoulder
    • Bone in slow-cooked lamb shoulder 
    • Beef rump with roast beef and herb butter 
    • Outdoor-bred British pork rib roast
    • Full on Flavour British roast chicken
    • Salmon joint stuffed with leeks and cheese
    • Roast butternut squash, carrot and spinach pie 

    Side dishes 

    • Stuffing pigs in blankets 
    • Roasted emperor carrots and red onion
    • Beef dripping roast potatoes
    • Carrots, purple sprouting broccoli and fine beans
    • Beef dripping Yorkshire puddings 
    • Cheesy green vegetable bake
    • Crispy smashed roast potatoes with salsa verde 
    • Spring greens, cavolo nero & peas
    M&SSupermarketEaster