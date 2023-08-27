A murder investigation has been launched after “partial” human remains were found off a cliff-side path in Bournemouth. Dorset Police said a passer-by made the grim discovery in the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag - a path leading to the beach at around 1.10pm on Saturday (August 26).

Officers are appealing for information from members of the public about the circumstances of the death, which they are now treating as “suspicious.” A cordon was also put in place as enquiries were carried out.

Detective Inspector Neil Third of Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), which is leading the investigation said: “We are treating this as a murder investigation and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding their death.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information regarding this matter, or who has seen any suspicious activity around the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag in Boscombe in recent days, to please inform police. Any information, images or other material can be uploaded to the Major Incident Public Portal that has been set up.

“A cordon remains in place at the scene while further detailed enquiries are conducted and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while this is in place. There will continue to be an increased police presence in the vicinity and officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”