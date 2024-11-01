National Grid safety reminder as Bonfire Night approaches

People in Milton Keynes planning to celebrate Bonfire Night are being advised to stay well clear of power lines and substations by National Grid Electricity Distribution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday 5 November, firework and bonfire events will be taking place up and down the country. National Grid Electricity Distribution, which looks after the electricity lines, cables and substations that deliver power to homes and businesses across Milton Keynes, is reminding people planning Bonfire Night celebrations that setting off fireworks too close to electrical infrastructure can cause serious injury, or outages in local communities.

Most Popular

Smoke and heat from bonfires can also damage power lines, posing a danger to those close to it. A poorly placed bonfire can reduce vital safety distances between themselves and power lines, which can carry up to 132,000 volts. This is why it is important that any celebrations take place well clear of the energy networks. To ensure that everybody has a safe evening, National Grid has outlined five top safety tips to consider when planning a dazzling light show:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Try to plan bonfire celebrations in advance, preferably in daylight when electrical hazards are more visible. This means that you can be aware of any hazards prior to the evening, where visibility will be low.

Be safe this Bonfire Night

2) Do not light bonfires under, or close to, power lines. Smoke and heat from bonfires can damage power lines and cause power cuts or electrical surges, as well as posing a danger to anyone nearby.

3) Remember that the wind can blow flames and sparks onto overhead lines. Always keep bonfires and fireworks well away from any electrical equipment.

4) An overhead wire does not need to be touched to cause serious damage, as electricity can spark jump across small gaps when interfered with. If you’re wondering whether the bonfire is too close, it probably is.

5) Look out, look up – and enjoy bonfire night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Powell, Lead Operational Health & Safety Adviser at National Grid, said: “Whether it’s an organised event or a get together with family and friends in your own back garden, please do be aware of your own surroundings and make sure you’re well away from overhead lines and substations. “It will only take a matter of minutes to scope out the area you’re planning to celebrate in daylight when hazards are more visible, and reduces the risk of incidents that could harm yourself and others, or cause power cuts in the local area. “It’s a fun night for all the family, and by following a few simple steps, we can all take care, enjoy ourselves, and stay safe.”

If customers spot fireworks coming into contact with power lines, or have a power outage at home, they can call 105 at any time.