No Savings, No Security: The UK's retirement readiness revealed

A comfortable retirement is often seen as the reward for a lifetime of hard work, but for many across the UK, that vision is growing increasingly out of reach.

Recent analysis by Funeral Guide spotlights the stark reality: a significant portion of the population is woefully unprepared for retirement, with insufficient savings and growing financial pressures threatening to upend expectations of a secure later life.

The statistics tell a worrying story. Over one in five adults in the UK have no pension savings at all, and even among those who do, many are falling short of the amounts needed for a basic standard of living in retirement. With the full State Pension providing just over £11,500 per year, which is well below the estimated minimum of £14,400 for a single person, the stakes couldn't be higher.

The numbers paint a bleak picture of the UK's retirement readiness. According to Funeral Guide, a staggering 21% of UK adults have no pension savings at all. The situation becomes even more alarming among those nearing retirement: 17% of over-55s, a demographic that should be entering retirement with financial stability, have yet to save a single pound.

For those relying on the State Pension, the reality is equally sobering. The full new State Pension provides just £11,542 per year, a figure that falls drastically short of the £14,400 the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) estimates as necessary for a basic standard of living. For couples, that figure rises to £22,400, underscoring the widening gap between what people need and what they can expect to receive.

"The shortfall isn’t just financial, it’s psychological," explains a spokesperson for Funeral Guide.

"Many people are realising too late that their savings are inadequate, leading to anxiety about the future and fears of losing independence in later life." Surveys consistently reveal that a significant portion of pension savers feel unprepared for retirement, highlighting the urgent need for action to address these concerns.

Several factors contribute to the UK's lack of readiness for retirement. Economic pressures, such as stagnant wages and the rising cost of living, have left many unable to prioritise savings. Even with the introduction of workplace pensions, delays in auto-enrollment reforms and limited contributions have stunted the growth of retirement funds.

Behavioural issues also play a role. Procrastination is a common barrier, with many putting off pension planning until their later years. This delay reduces the time available to build a robust fund and leaves individuals overly reliant on the State Pension, which was never designed to provide for all retirement needs.

Policy gaps further exacerbate the issue. A lack of widespread education on retirement planning means that many individuals are unaware of the steps they need to take to secure their financial future. Additionally, there is a mismatch between what people contribute and what they will eventually need, leaving many with unrealistic expectations.

"Retirement planning isn’t just about numbers, it’s about understanding how those numbers translate into real-world living standards," says Funeral Guide’s spokesperson. "Without better education and clearer communication, many will continue to find themselves unprepared."

Regional inequalities also shape retirement outcomes. The South East currently has the largest retired population, but projections suggest the North East will soon experience the most significant growth in retirees. By 2041, nearly a quarter of the North East’s population could be retired, raising questions about whether regional infrastructure and policies can adapt to these shifts.

These disparities underline the need for targeted policies that address the unique challenges faced by different groups. "It’s not just about ensuring everyone saves, it’s about recognising the different hurdles people face and tailoring solutions accordingly," Funeral Guide advises.

The consequences of widespread retirement unpreparedness extend far beyond individual households. An increase in retirees reliant on government welfare programs could place additional strain on public resources. Younger generations, already grappling with their own financial challenges, may face added pressure to support ageing relatives, creating an intergenerational burden.

On a broader scale, unprepared retirees may contribute to economic stagnation. Limited disposable income among older populations reduces their spending power, which can negatively impact local businesses and broader economic growth.

"Retirement readiness isn’t just a personal issue, it’s a societal one," notes Funeral Guide. "Addressing it will require a collective effort involving individuals, employers, and policymakers.”

The research for this study was conducted by https://www.funeralguide.co.uk